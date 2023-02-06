Iran's supreme leader pardons large number of prisoners linked to protests

However, the pardon approved by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei came with conditions, according to details announced in state media reports, which said the measure would not apply to any of the numerous dual nationals held in Iran.

State news agency IRNA said those accused of "corruption on earth" - a capital charge brought against some protesters, four of whom have been executed - would also not be pardoned.

Neither would it apply to those charged with "spying for foreign agencies" or those "affiliated with groups hostile to the Islamic Republic," state media reported.