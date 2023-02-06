Honda to Start Manufacturing Sustainable Aviation Fuel

SAF, which has been touted as a means of significantly reducing carbon dioxide emissions, can be made from used cooking oil, household waste and algae, among other materials. By using SAF, CO2 emissions can be cut by more than half, compared to crude oil-based fuels.

Honda will expand its algae-cultivating business at plants in Japan and overseas, with an eye on the practical application of the fuel in the 2030s. Cultured algae can be used to absorb CO2 emissions produced in automobile manufacturing.

Japan currently relies on imports for its SAF, which has been attracting attention as a way to decarbonize the aviation industry. Observers say Honda’s new business could provide a fillip to domestic SAF production.

Honda has begun collaborating with a domestic energy-related company over production and distribution of SAF.