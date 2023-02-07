Tokyo’s Railway Operators removing trash cans at stations

A 78-year-old man from the same city said: “When I buy and eat food at the station, I can’t throw away the garbage. I want [them] to be installed again.”

Safety issue

Among the railway operators in the Tokyo area, Tokyu, Keikyu and Keio corporations were the first to have no dustbins at their stations.

After the 2004 Madrid train bombings terrorist attack, most Japanese railroad companies removed trash cans from stations as a safety measure. Many later reinstalled them due to requests from passengers, but some did not and continue to have none at stations.

The companies that had returned trash cans began to be bothered by bad manners, such as the disposing of garbage without sorting it as specified, which has become more common amid recent strict requirements for the sorting of household and other waste.

Some people threw out household garbage at stations, including food scraps and trash that is difficult to dispose of at home. There was even a case in which a hypodermic needle was found.

“It became a safety issue for cleaning contractors, too” said a Tobu Railway Co. official.

Against this backdrop, the coronavirus pandemic broke out, and seven railway companies began eliminating station trash cans from 2020 onward.

JR East still has garbage cans at stations because it has huge terminals such as Tokyo Station, where a variety of items, including boxed lunches and souvenirs, are sold to many long-distance travellers.

The company has removed some trash bins mainly on conventional-line platforms but is keeping them on platforms where Shinkansen bullet trains and limited express trains stop because many passengers throw out trash such as bento boxes there.

“Many stores operate at stations, so we don’t plan to remove all trash cans,” said an official at the JR East Metropolitan Area Headquarters.

However, JR East also suffers from passengers’ bad manners. Late last year, the company began a pilot program at Tokyo Station and two other stations to call the trash cans “recycling stations” and ask customers to sort their trash into five different types, up from three.

“By promoting recycling, we hope to raise customers’ awareness about waste,” said a JR East official.

The Japan Times

Asia News Network