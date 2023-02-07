Japanese wearable beanbag lets you chill out anywhere, anytime

The wearable beanbag comes in three sizes - one for children, a medium and a large, which sells for about 15,800 yen (120 USD).

While the Covid-19 pandemic drove many in Japan to spend more time at home, the company says the pandemic was not the spark behind the concept of a wearable beanbag. Instead, the idea came about almost by accident, after a prototype version became popular among staff at a company event.

"It wasn't made specifically for this purpose, but of course, during the Covid pandemic there was this kind of nesting (behaviour), people spending a lot more time at home, and so we had the idea to make this time spent at home a little more fun and relaxing," Takikawa said.

Yuu Matsuzaki, a product buyer for the Marui department store, said the wearable beanbag could prove a seasonal hit in Japan, where many homes typically lack central heating.

"It was lighter than I thought, but it's warm," she said while sitting on top of the beanbag. "I think in winter you'd feel pretty toasty after putting this on."

