Nara Park Deer Stay Genetically Pure for Over 1,000 Years

Amid shrinking deer habitats caused by hunting and development, the herd in the park adjacent to Kasugataisha Shrine and local temples survived without mixing with other herds, as it was protected as sacred by humans, according to a paper released Jan. 31 by researchers at Fukushima University, Nara University of Education and Yamagata University.

The paper was published in the Journal of Mammalogy of the American Society of Mammalogists.

The team, including Toshihito Takagi, a graduate student at Fukushima University, collected muscle and blood samples from a total of 294 wild deer in 30 locations in the Kii Peninsula, including Nara Park, and analyzed their genetic structures.

The team found that deer in all locations had the same ancestors and could be divided into three groups — one in Nara Park, one in the western part of the Kii Peninsula and another in the eastern part of the peninsula.