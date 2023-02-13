Berlin chooses change in rerun election with clear lead for conservatives

An exit poll by the broadcaster ZDF on Sunday put the Christian Democrats (CDU) on 27.8% of the vote, 9.8 percentage points more than in the 2021 election, in which a court ruled invalid due to irregularities.

The Social Democrats, who have been ruling the German capital in a coalition with the environmentalist Greens and hard-left Die Linke, scored 18%. The Greens and Die Linke were on 18% and 13% of the vote respectively.

"Berlin chose change", CDU top candidate Kai Wegner said of the results, adding that there was a clear mandate for his party to form a state government.