Yamagata regains Ramen Spending crown; Miyazaki Retains Gyoza Title

According to an annual family income and expenditure survey conducted by the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry, households with two or more occupants in Yamagata spent ¥13,196 ( 3,373 baht ) on Chinese noodle dishes including ramen in 2022.

This figure eclipsed the ¥12,573 ( 3,214 baht ) spent by such households in Niigata and propelled Yamagata back to the top spot for the first time since 2020.

Results of the survey, which was conducted on households in prefectural capitals and other major cities across Japan, were released earlier this month. Yamagata reigned supreme for expenditure on ramen for eight years between 2013 and 2020 but slipped to second behind Niigata in 2021.