A café that resembles construction site turns heads in Seoul
One would walk pass this construction site in South Korea without giving it much thought, but in it lies an accidental café that serves iced Americano next to a broken concrete wall.
The three-storey building in Seoul, which was originally a private house, underwent a renovation to become a showroom but became a popular café among young patrons with its unique mood of the construction site.
When renovation work was disrupted due to the cold weather, the developer and owner, Oh Soon-seok, alongside his team members, decided to turn the site into a temporary café, serving coffee and cakes that resemble long bricks.
Covered with blue tarpaulin sheets and left bare, exposing pipes and warning signs on broken concrete walls, the café called "AREA092" was opened on February 1 and will run for 92 days, as its name says. Oh added that the "092" was chosen as it had another meaning - it sounds like "concrete" in Korean slang.
"Even though this place is decorated as a construction site, the authorities confirmed that it’s safe and clean just like other cafes. It's an interesting facility which is run legitimately. So, I hope many people would come and enjoy new things and experience," Oh said over people’s worries about the safety of the café.
Young people were seen wearing helmets and taking pictures, while others enjoyed the coffee or painting graffiti on broken concrete walls.
"I usually like cosy and calm café, but this place is really trendy and pretty to take pictures at. And especially their brick lookalike butter bar goes well with their concept. It feels really new and good,” said a 22-year-old customer, Choi So-youn, who came to the café with her friend after seeing photos on social media.
When the pop-up café ends its 92-day run, renovations will resume in May.
Reuters