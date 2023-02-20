A café that resembles construction site turns heads in Seoul

The three-storey building in Seoul, which was originally a private house, underwent a renovation to become a showroom but became a popular café among young patrons with its unique mood of the construction site.

When renovation work was disrupted due to the cold weather, the developer and owner, Oh Soon-seok, alongside his team members, decided to turn the site into a temporary café, serving coffee and cakes that resemble long bricks.

Covered with blue tarpaulin sheets and left bare, exposing pipes and warning signs on broken concrete walls, the café called "AREA092" was opened on February 1 and will run for 92 days, as its name says. Oh added that the "092" was chosen as it had another meaning - it sounds like "concrete" in Korean slang.