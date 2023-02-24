New textbooks feature transgender people in Bangladesh
Bangladesh recognised transgenders or hijras as a third gender in 2013, but they remain marginalised in a country where same-sex sexual activity is illegal. Many live in poverty and have no opportunity for a proper education, much less a job. Many are forced to beg or engage in sex work to survive.
But on January 1, new textbooks were rolled out for millions of schoolchildren between the age of 11 and 13 featuring a segment on transgenders. The creators of the textbook hope by introducing eminent transgender figures and the fictional story of a child who in transition, takes a female name and goes to live with a transgender community will help nurture acceptance.
“We have piloted it in very small areas, and we got a very positive result, the response from our students because it was a completely unknown matter to them. It is new knowledge for them and they accepted it very well," said Muhammad Moshiuzzaman, a member of the National Curriculum and Textbook Board.
“I think they are human beings just like us. We came to know about them by learning from the book, we think we should help them with their progress," said Fatiah Alam, 12, a student at Gomail High school, one of the schools that uses the new textbook.
Officials estimate there are about 10,000 hijras in Bangladesh but rights groups say the figure could be as high as 1.5 million in the country of more than 170 million people.
The news of the textbook, however, has not been welcomed by all. A large crowd of conservative Muslims recently held a protest at Dhaka’s main mosque saying that transgenders went against norms and that the textbook should be recalled.
Nevertheless, the transgender community and their supporters are hopeful that the textbooks will spread awareness and in turn help improve their status in society.
"If our story catches people's attention and they keep our suffering in mind, that will be good for us. Those who learn more about us will hopefully understand and then work towards our development in the future," says transgender community leader Jonak.