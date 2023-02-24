New textbooks feature transgender people in Bangladesh

“I think they are human beings just like us. We came to know about them by learning from the book, we think we should help them with their progress," said Fatiah Alam, 12, a student at Gomail High school, one of the schools that uses the new textbook.

Officials estimate there are about 10,000 hijras in Bangladesh but rights groups say the figure could be as high as 1.5 million in the country of more than 170 million people.

The news of the textbook, however, has not been welcomed by all. A large crowd of conservative Muslims recently held a protest at Dhaka’s main mosque saying that transgenders went against norms and that the textbook should be recalled.

Nevertheless, the transgender community and their supporters are hopeful that the textbooks will spread awareness and in turn help improve their status in society.