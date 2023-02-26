Most G20 nations condemn Russia for war, China silent

The outcome was similar to that of a G20 summit in Bali last November when host Indonesia also issued a final declaration acknowledging differences. The G20, formed over two decades to tackle economic crises, has increasingly struggled to reach the consensus needed to issue an official end-of-meeting communique.

" Although there was, what you would call, not a communique, but only an outcome statement, I would still think we have made some progress in having all the ministers on board," Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

Russia, a member of the G20 but not of the G7, refers to its actions in Ukraine as a "special military operation," and avoids calling it an invasion or war.