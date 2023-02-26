Albanese becomes first Australian PM to join Sydney's Pride parade

Albanese, who first marched in the parade in 1983, told the media the parade is "a great example of what an amazing country this is."

"Everyone should be respected for who they are and tonight's a celebration of that."

The 45th edition of the Mardi Gras featured 200 floats with more than 10,000 marchers. An indigenous smoking ceremony kicked off celebrations before the motorcycle club 'Dykes on Bikes' revved up the crowd.