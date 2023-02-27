South Korea's National Assembly to vote on opposition leader arrest

The DP, which holds 169 seats in the 299-member National Assembly, has denounced the prosecution's attempt to arrest Lee as political revenge by President Yoon Suk Yeol against his presidential election rival and vowed to reject the request.

By law, parliamentary consent is necessary to arrest a lawmaker while parliament is in session.

Though the motion is widely expected to be voted down, there are still chances, albeit slim, of it passing if dissenting votes come in large numbers among DP lawmakers and members of the minor opposition Justice Party, and independents vote for it.