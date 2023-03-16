Hyundai becomes world’s third-largest carmaker

Since 2010, Hyundai had remained the fifth-largest carmaker until 2020, when it climbed into the No. 4 spot, only to step back down to No. 5 a year later.



While other top-five carmakers struggled with slowing sales last year, largely due to supply chain disruptions, Hyundai was the only carmaker to post a 2.7 % growth in sales. Toyota and Volkswagen each posted minus 0.1 % and minus 1.1 % during the same period, while Renault-Nissan and GM logged minus 14.1 % and minus 5.7 %.



The carmaker’s stellar performance comes as its high-end brand Genesis saw a surge in sales, while also expanding its presence in the clean car market with its EVs, including the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6.