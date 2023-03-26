Okayama: Hero Ogre Fights for Prefectural Government

The character of Oka-Liger was created by the prefectural government to communicate its measures to people of all ages through YouTube and other tools. He wears a red, full-face mask with horns and a leather jacket, as well as denim jeans— Okayama Prefecture is a major domestic producer of denim.

Okayama is also known as the home of “Momotaro,” a famous Japanese folktale about a boy born out of a peach who goes to an island to fight ogres, accompanied by a dog, a monkey and a pheasant.

Oka-Liger was based on the idea that one of the defeated ogres, named Ura, has been resurrected as a hero who solves people’s problems.

In the first video featuring Oka-Liger, he sees people suffering from sneezing and itchy eyes due to attacks by pollen monsters and conquers the monsters by learning from a project to plant cedar and cypress trees that have a low pollen content.

The project has been promoted by Okayama’s Research Institute for Forest and Forest Products.