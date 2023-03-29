China warns of retaliation if US House speaker meets Taiwan president

China threatened on Wednesday to retaliate if McCarthy meets Tsai during her planned transit through the United States, saying any such move would be a "provocation."

Zhu Fenglian, the spokesperson for China's Taiwan Affairs Office, told reporters in Beijing that Tsai's "transits" out of the United States were being used as a pretext for her to meet US officials and lawmakers.

"If she contacts US House Speaker McCarthy, it will be another provocation that seriously violates the one-China principle, harms China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and destroys peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait," Zhu said, shortly before Tsai left.

"We firmly oppose this and will definitely take measures to resolutely fight back," Zhu added, without giving details.