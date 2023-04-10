Japan universities restrict students’ use of ChatGPT

The use of ChatGPT is increasingly being restricted for students’ essays and other papers, and students are being warned about the dangers of information leaks. Experts have pointed out that faculty members must also take appropriate action.

Sophia University released its grading policy regarding “ChatGPT and other AI chatbots” to students and faculty on its official website on March 27.

“The use of text, program source code, calculation results generated by ChatGPT and other AI chatbots is not permitted on any assignments such as reaction papers, reports, essays and theses” without the permission of instructors, the statement said. “If use is confirmed by detection tools, etc., strict measures will be taken.”