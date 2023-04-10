India, US forces to hold air exercises with Japan as observer

The Quad countries, analysts said, are united over growing concerns about the rise of China.

Against the backdrop of territorial disputes between China and several countries in the South China Sea, the grouping has often reiterated the importance of the “peaceful settlement of disputes without resorting to threat or use of force, any unilateral attempt to change the status quo”.

China and Japan are embroiled in a dispute over islands in the East China Sea, while India has a land border row with China amid overlapping claims along an undemarcated border.

Analysts said that the exercises with Japan as an observer would also send a message to China about the growing synergies militarily among the Quad countries and the effort to further military interoperability.

China views the increased activities between the Quad countries with suspicion and sees the Quad as an “Asian Nato” aimed at thwarting China’s rise.

“Japan joining Cope as an observer has two kinds of relevance,” said retired commodore C. Uday Bhaskar, the director of the Society for Policy Studies, a New Delhi-based independent think-tank.

“The first is the symbolism – of Japan, till now perceived as a pacifist nation taking a proactive step in air power-related activities – albeit as an observer. The other is substantive – of creating a framework for triangular interoperability apropos air power. India has bilateral exercises with both the US and Japan. It is likely this will evolve into a triangular engagement – with Japan moving from observer to full participant.

“The politico-military signals of such a development will be significant… when this happens.”

The Quad countries have stressed that the grouping is not against any country and is not a military alliance, as its members have continued to push for greater military interoperability.

In August, the four countries will take part in the annual Malabar Exercise, which started off between India and the US, but expanded to include Japan in 2015 and Australia in 2020. In 2023, the exercise will be hosted by Australia.

But ahead of that, India, for the first time, will take part in Australia’s Exercise Talisman Sabre, a biennial, multinational military exercise that is led either by the US or Australia. In 2023, it is being held from July 21 to Aug 4.

Experts said that India will continue to boost military exercises, particularly with the Quad members, against the backdrop of concerns over China.

“Despite the public rhetoric (about the Quad not being a military grouping), I think there is a considerable set of concerns about China’s growing military power and aggressive designs in the Indo-Pacific, whether in the waters or on land,” said Rajeswari Pillai Rajagopalan. She is the director of the Centre for Security, Strategy and Technology at the Observer Research Foundation, a New Delhi-based think-tank.

“If India has to manage the China problem, it needs other partners; therefore, more inter-agency military coordination.

“The number of exercises with the US has gone up significantly. That is the trend. More and more engagement and security consultations will happen,” she added.

