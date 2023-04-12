UN asks Afghan staff to stay home until May after female worker ban

The UN has said that implementing the order would put the global organization in breach of its charter.

It has asked some 3,000 staff - men and women - to stay home until May 5 while it made "necessary consultations," made any required adjustments to its operations and accelerated contingency planning.

The restriction on female UN workers, coming in the wake of a ban on most female NGO workers in December, has prompted heavy international criticism.

Some officials have flagged concerns donors may pull back on support to Afghanistan's humanitarian aid program, the largest in the world, and that implementing some programs and reaching women in the conservative country without female workers would not be possible.