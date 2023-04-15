Japan PM Kishida Evacuated Following Explosion Prior to Speech

Police authorities said that Kishida was unharmed, and no injuries were reported among the public. Wakayama Prefectural Police arrested a 24-year-old man from Kawanishi, Hyogo Prefecture, at the scene on suspicion of forcible obstruction of business.

According to the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) headquarters, Kishida was visiting the port to support the LDP candidate running in the by-election for Wakayama Constituency No. 1.

Kishida toured the port in the morning and had been scheduled to deliver a speech around 11:25 a.m., but the explosion occurred just before he began his talk. More than 200 people had gathered to hear him speak.

According to witnesses, Kishida sampled seafood at the port and was about to deliver his speech alongside the candidate when a silver, smoke bomb-like object measuring about 15 centimeters long was thrown.