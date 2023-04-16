22 new caves discovered in Quang Binh

The caves have a total length of 11.7km. Of the new discover, 20 were found in the Lam Hoa Commune of Tuyen Hoa District, as well as in Hoa Phuc and Hoa Son Communes of Hóa Sơn District, while the rest are inside Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park.

The search for the new caves involved explorers from the UK, Australia, and New Zealand who had worked for three weeks with the support of tour guides and several locals.

Howard Limbert, the leader of the team, said that the new caves are mostly wet, and although they are small, they are quite intriguing compared to many others found in Quang Binh. He further added that unlike Son Doong, En, and many other caves which have only one main entrance, this new cave system has multiple entrances and exits. Some of the new are even interconnected, creating multiple cross paths that make exploring inside extremely captivating.