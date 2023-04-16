22 new caves discovered in Quang Binh
Twenty-two new caves with unique features have been found by the British Cave Research Association (BCRA) in the central province of Quang Binh, according to Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park’s Management Board.
The caves have a total length of 11.7km. Of the new discover, 20 were found in the Lam Hoa Commune of Tuyen Hoa District, as well as in Hoa Phuc and Hoa Son Communes of Hóa Sơn District, while the rest are inside Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park.
The search for the new caves involved explorers from the UK, Australia, and New Zealand who had worked for three weeks with the support of tour guides and several locals.
Howard Limbert, the leader of the team, said that the new caves are mostly wet, and although they are small, they are quite intriguing compared to many others found in Quang Binh. He further added that unlike Son Doong, En, and many other caves which have only one main entrance, this new cave system has multiple entrances and exits. Some of the new are even interconnected, creating multiple cross paths that make exploring inside extremely captivating.
To exploit the caves for tourism and exploration activities, the BCRA recommends that Quang Binh conduct further research to evaluate the safety, ceiling heights, flow, and geomorphology of the caves.
With about 500 caves discovered, Quảng Bình is renowned as the country's kingdom of caves. There are over 40 caves in the locality which are open to tourists. Son Doong is the world's largest, while En and Pigmy come in second and fourth.
Viet Nam News
Asia News Network