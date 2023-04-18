Asia Updates - Tuesday, April 18, 2023background-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
WEDNESDAY, April 19, 2023
nationthailand
Asia Updates - Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Asia Updates - Tuesday, April 18, 2023

TUESDAY, April 18, 2023

Check out what’s hot in the region as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:

ANN News Highlights: Tue, April 18, 2023
Bringing Asia Closer

Pollution
Nepal
Forest fires in surrounding districts make Kathmandu world’s most polluted city - Kathmandu Post

Vietnam
Air quality in northern region reaches unhealthy levels - Vietnam News

Malaysia
Authorities on high alert for haze and fire - The Star

China
Top banker: Wolf at door in climate fight - China Daily

Hong Kong 
Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong jailed for 3 months over information breach - Reuters for Straits Times

TAGS
ANNAsia News NetworkAsia-Pacific region
RELATED
nationthailand