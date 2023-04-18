Asia Updates - Tuesday, April 18, 2023
ANN News Highlights: Tue, April 18, 2023
Bringing Asia Closer
Pollution
Nepal
Forest fires in surrounding districts make Kathmandu world’s most polluted city - Kathmandu Post
Vietnam
Air quality in northern region reaches unhealthy levels - Vietnam News
Malaysia
Authorities on high alert for haze and fire - The Star
China
Top banker: Wolf at door in climate fight - China Daily
Hong Kong
Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong jailed for 3 months over information breach - Reuters for Straits Times
Ukraine
EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell: Unacceptable for China to Give Russia Military Support - The Japan News
Drug War Philippines
Next police chief must be firm on drug war – Azurin | Inquirer
Society S Korea
Teen livestreams suicide death on Instagram - Korea Herald
Record Cambodia
Kingdom sets world record for largest Madison dance | Phnom Penh Post
Finance Indonesia
Opinion: ‘Debt trap’ danger looms in Jakarta-Bandung high-speed train project - Jakarta Post
Creativity Philippines
Opinion: Leveling up | Inquirer
Taiwan
Opinion: How US should support Taiwan - Korea Herald
Trade India-Russia
Russia, India negotiating on free trade agreement - The Statesman
Tourism India
‘India emerged one of top destinations for medical tourism’ - The Statesman
Economy Mongolia
Mongolia’s Growth to Rise in 2023 to 5.4% Before Accelerating in 2024 — ADB - Gogo Mongolia
Economy Sri Lanka
Journey ahead for Sri Lanka is not a bed of roses: State Minister of Finance – The Island
Forex Bangladesh-Russia
Nuclear plant loan to be paid in yuan | The Daily Star
Jobs Singapore
Working from home a key factor for staff satisfaction as Google tops S’pore best employers ranking - Straits Times