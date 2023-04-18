Asia Updates - Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Creativity Philippines

Opinion: Leveling up | Inquirer

Taiwan

Opinion: How US should support Taiwan - Korea Herald

Trade India-Russia

Russia, India negotiating on free trade agreement - The Statesman

Tourism India

‘India emerged one of top destinations for medical tourism’ - The Statesman

Economy Mongolia

Mongolia’s Growth to Rise in 2023 to 5.4% Before Accelerating in 2024 — ADB - Gogo Mongolia

Economy Sri Lanka

Journey ahead for Sri Lanka is not a bed of roses: State Minister of Finance – The Island

Forex Bangladesh-Russia

Nuclear plant loan to be paid in yuan | The Daily Star

Jobs Singapore

Working from home a key factor for staff satisfaction as Google tops S’pore best employers ranking - Straits Times