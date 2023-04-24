Asia Updates - Monday, April 24, 2023
ANN News Highlights: Mon, April 24, 2023
Climate Philippines
Neda: Boost rice buffer before start of El Niño | Inquirer
Politics Pakistan
Crisis deep enough to attract military takeover, Abbasi warns - Dawn
Taiwan I
ROK leader warned over Taiwan views - China Daily
Taiwan II
Philippines urged to respect 'one China' - China Daily
Tensions China-India
Chinese Defence Minister to visit India for SCO meet - The Statesman
Myanmar-Thailand
SAC chair, Thai Deputy PM discuss border stability, cooperation in eradication of human trafficking, drug trafficking and arms smuggling | Eleven Media
Philippines
Opinion: What it takes to think as a nation | Inquirer
Logistics Sri Lanka
China-led consortium to build South Asia’s largest logistics complex in Port of Colombo – The Island
Investment Vietnam
Vietnam unveils first phase of 73 enterprise divestment plan for 2023 - Vietnam News
Retail Cambodia
New giant Thai mall to open in capital | Phnom Penh Post
Business S Korea-US
Yoon joined by chaebol leaders on US trip amid concerns of protectionism - Korea Herald
TPP Ukraine
Ukraine Planning to Apply for TPP Membership - Jiji Press for The Japan News
Finance China-S'pore
Financial services under China-S'pore initiative benefit ASEAN | China Daily
Solar
Report: Global installed solar capacity rose 25% in 2022 | China Daily
Jobs Japan
Growing Efforts to Help Foreign Students Find Jobs in Japan - The Japan News