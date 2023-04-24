Asia Updates - Monday, April 24, 2023

Asia Updates - Monday, April 24, 2023background-defaultbackground-default
TUESDAY, April 25, 2023
MONDAY, April 24, 2023

Check out what’s hot in the region as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:

ANN News Highlights: Mon, April 24, 2023
Climate Philippines
Neda: Boost rice buffer before start of El Niño | Inquirer 

Politics Pakistan
Crisis deep enough to attract military takeover, Abbasi warns - Dawn

Taiwan I
ROK leader warned over Taiwan views - China Daily

Taiwan II
Philippines urged to respect 'one China' - China Daily

Tensions China-India
Chinese Defence Minister to visit India for SCO meet - The Statesman

