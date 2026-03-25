Interior Ministry orders nationwide crackdown on fuel and goods prices, violators face up to 10 years in jail

Interior Ministry has ordered provincial authorities nationwide to intensify controls over fuel and consumer goods prices, warning that those who hoard supplies, manipulate prices or violate emergency measures could face up to 10 years in prison and fines of up to Bt100,000.

The Department of Provincial Administration has raised its response level as part of a broader effort to contain the impact of the energy and consumer goods crisis.

Narucha Kosacivilize, director-general of the department, signed an urgent order addressed to all provincial governors, instructing district chiefs and local administrative officials to closely monitor the sale of goods and services, prevent opportunistic price distortion and enforce a temporary suspension on certain fuel exports.

Under the directive, provinces have been told to integrate the work of four main agencies to strengthen oversight in all areas. Provincial commerce offices will inspect the prices of goods and services, while provincial energy offices will supervise petrol stations. Provincial police will be responsible for law enforcement against offenders, and district chiefs together with local administrative officials will carry out on-the-ground inspections to maintain order.