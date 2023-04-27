Asia Updates - Thursday, April 27, 2023
ANN News Highlights: Thur, April 27, 2023
Ukraine
Xi: Special envoy will visit Ukraine after phone talk with Zelensky - China Daily
Travel
Why airfares are so expensive and likely to remain that way - Bloomberg for Straits Times
Population Japan
Japan’s Population Projected to Fall to 87 M. in 2070 - The Japan News
Summit Biden-Yoon
Korea, US tout stronger extended deterrence with Washington Declaration - Korea Herald
Health India
Cabinet nod to 157 nursing colleges to be set up at a cost of Rs 1,570 crore - The Statesman
Animal Malaysia
Illegal exotic pet trade boom | The Star
Himalaya
Editorial: Top heavy - The Statesman
Business
Opinion. Vietnam and the Philippines: Varieties of tycoons | Inquirer
Farming Philippines
Bill seeks to ease restrictions on foreigners in agri sector | Inquirer
Tech US-Korea
Korea, US ink 23 MOUs to rachet up tech alliance - Korea Herald
Business S Korea
US tech firm Corning to invest $1.5b in Korea - Korea Herald
Travel Csmbodia-China
SSCA eyes 300 weekly China flights | Phnom Penh Post
Forex HK
Trial run set on using RMB to trade in HK-listed shares | China Daily
Tourism India
283 foreign tour operators from 56 nations took part in GITB in Jaipur - The Statesman