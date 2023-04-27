Asia Updates - Thursday, April 27, 2023

Asia Updates - Thursday, April 27, 2023background-defaultbackground-default
Check out what’s hot in the region as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:

ANN News Highlights: Thur, April 27, 2023
Bringing Asia Closer

Ukraine
Xi: Special envoy will visit Ukraine after phone talk with Zelensky - China Daily

Travel 
Why airfares are so expensive and likely to remain that way - Bloomberg for Straits Times

Population Japan
Japan’s Population Projected to Fall to 87 M. in 2070 - The Japan News

Summit Biden-Yoon
Korea, US tout stronger extended deterrence with Washington Declaration - Korea Herald

Health India
Cabinet nod to 157 nursing colleges to be set up at a cost of Rs 1,570 crore - The Statesman

Animal Malaysia 
Illegal exotic pet trade boom | The Star

Himalaya
Editorial: Top heavy - The Statesman

Business
Opinion. Vietnam and the Philippines: Varieties of tycoons | Inquirer 

Farming Philippines
Bill seeks to ease restrictions on foreigners in agri sector | Inquirer 

Tech US-Korea 
Korea, US ink 23 MOUs to rachet up tech alliance - Korea Herald

