Asia Updates - Thursday, April 27, 2023

ANN News Highlights: Thur, April 27, 2023

Bringing Asia Closer

Ukraine

Xi: Special envoy will visit Ukraine after phone talk with Zelensky - China Daily

Travel

Why airfares are so expensive and likely to remain that way - Bloomberg for Straits Times

Population Japan

Japan’s Population Projected to Fall to 87 M. in 2070 - The Japan News

Summit Biden-Yoon

Korea, US tout stronger extended deterrence with Washington Declaration - Korea Herald

Health India

Cabinet nod to 157 nursing colleges to be set up at a cost of Rs 1,570 crore - The Statesman