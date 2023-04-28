Asia Updates - Friday, April 28, 2023
ANN News Highlights: Fri, April 28, 2023
Summit Biden-Yoon
Congress Address
Yoon says S. Korea will play role as 'compass for freedom' with US - Korea Herald
Summit
Yoon, Biden reaffirm ironclad alliance, warn NK attack is unacceptable - Korea Herald
State Dinner
President Yoon belts out 'American Pie' at state dinner - Korea Herald
Culture
Culture ministry signs first MOU with Smithsonian to expand cultural exchanges - Korea Herald
Military Philippines
After ‘Balikatan’ comes ‘Cope Thunder’ revival | Inquirer
South China Sea
Beijing: US 'stirring tensions' in South China Sea | China Daily
Population Japan
Japan Must Rethink Society in Face of Shrinking Population - The Japan News
Geopolitics Asean
Opinion: ASEAN can have greater agency in managing great power rivalries - Jakarta Post
Japan-S Asia
Opinion: Japan’s infra push in South Asia - Kathmandu Post
EV Japan
Honda Gearing Up for EV Shift in N. America with General Motors - The Japan News
EV S Korea
Yoon asks Tesla CEO Musk to invest in S. Korea - Yonhap for Korea Herald
Bangladesh’s PM in Japan
Invest in Bangladesh | The Daily Star
Energy Bangladesh
Summit signs $2b MoU with Japan’s Jera | The Daily Star
Economy China
Li urges steps to bolster growth of border regions - China Daily
Property Singspore
Higher ABSD: S’pore citizens buying 2nd home to pay 20%, up from 17%; rate for foreigners doubles - Straits Times
Trade Vietnam
Exports hit by weakening global demand, hindering economic recovery - Vietnam News