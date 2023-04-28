Asia Updates - Friday, April 28, 2023

Asia Updates - Friday, April 28, 2023background-defaultbackground-default
SATURDAY, April 29, 2023
FRIDAY, April 28, 2023

Check out what’s hot in the region as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:

ANN News Highlights: Fri, April 28, 2023
Bringing Asia Closer

Summit Biden-Yoon
Congress Address
Yoon says S. Korea will play role as 'compass for freedom' with US - Korea Herald

Summit
Yoon, Biden reaffirm ironclad alliance, warn NK attack is unacceptable - Korea Herald

State Dinner
President Yoon belts out 'American Pie' at state dinner - Korea Herald
https://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20230427000740

Culture
Culture ministry signs first MOU with Smithsonian to expand cultural exchanges - Korea Herald

Military Philippines
After ‘Balikatan’ comes ‘Cope Thunder’ revival | Inquirer

EV S Korea
Yoon asks Tesla CEO Musk to invest in S. Korea - Yonhap for Korea Herald

Bangladesh’s PM in Japan
Invest in Bangladesh | The Daily Star

Energy Bangladesh 
Summit signs $2b MoU with Japan’s Jera | The Daily Star

Economy China
Li urges steps to bolster growth of border regions - China Daily

Property Singspore 
Higher ABSD: S’pore citizens buying 2nd home to pay 20%, up from 17%; rate for foreigners doubles - Straits Times

Trade Vietnam
Exports hit by weakening global demand, hindering economic recovery - Vietnam News

