Asia Updates - Tuesday, May 2, 2023background-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
TUESDAY, May 16, 2023
nationthailand
Asia Updates - Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Asia Updates - Tuesday, May 2, 2023

TUESDAY, May 02, 2023

Check out what’s hot in the region as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:

ANN News Highlights: Tue, May 2, 2023
Bringing Asia Closer

Summit Marcos-Biden
Status
PH not ‘staging post’ for foreign powers – Marcos | Inquirer

Defense Treaty
Review of 1951 defense pact with US tops Marcos-Biden agenda | Inquirer

Foreign Policy
Editorial: Reclaiming our place in the world | Inquirer 

————————

Myanmar Crisis 
————————-
India
India hosts dialogue, seeks to play a role to ease Myanmar crisis which complements Asean’s efforts - Straits Times

Japan
Camera of Slain Japanese Journalist Returned to His Grave - The Japan News

TAGS
ANNAsia News NetworkAsia-Pacific region
RELATED
nationthailand