Asia Updates - Tuesday, May 2, 2023
Check out what’s hot in the region as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:
ANN News Highlights: Tue, May 2, 2023
Bringing Asia Closer
Summit Marcos-Biden
Status
PH not ‘staging post’ for foreign powers – Marcos | Inquirer
Defense Treaty
Review of 1951 defense pact with US tops Marcos-Biden agenda | Inquirer
Foreign Policy
Editorial: Reclaiming our place in the world | Inquirer
————————
Myanmar Crisis
————————-
India
India hosts dialogue, seeks to play a role to ease Myanmar crisis which complements Asean’s efforts - Straits Times
Japan
Camera of Slain Japanese Journalist Returned to His Grave - The Japan News
Asean
Opinion: Just expel the Myanmar’s junta from ASEAN - Jakarta Post
Space China
Mars rover Zhurong finds evidence of water at red planet's low latitudes - China Daily
Asean Indonesia
Analysis: Labuan Bajo summit to take on ASEAN housekeeping - Jakarta Post
Youth India
Opinion: Our children deserve better - The Statesman
Business S Korea
Chaebol chiefs have hands full after summit - Korea Herald
Jack Ma Japan
Jack Ma takes up visiting professor post in Japan - AFP for Straits Times
Jobs
WEF survey: 83m jobs to be lost by 2027 amid digitalization | Reuters for China Daily
AI G7
Group of Seven Members Split Over Unified Rules on AI - The Japan News
EV Philippines
Marcos witnesses signing of US, PH firms’ deal to build e-motorcycles | Inquirer
Tourism Vietnam
Việt Nam greets 3.7 million foreign tourists in four months - Vietnam News
SEZ Cambodia
PM supports Japanese plan to link PAS to SEZ | Phnom Penh Post