Will Jeju Island remain top destination even with ‘entry fee?’

“This discussion has been dragging on for more than a decade,” said Jeju Island’s major heritage festival director, surnamed Kang, who was born and raised on the island, in an interview with The Korea Herald.

“The tremendous environmental damage caused by tourism is left to the island to take care of at the end of the day. I think paying a relatively small entry fee is the least visitors can do.”

Kang added that such a policy will lead to other positive results, such as encouraging visitors to reflect on themselves and voluntarily becoming conscious travellers by trying to avoid small things such as littering.

A 41-year-old office worker surnamed Kwon, who lives in Seoul and travels to Jeju Island at least three times a year, thinks paying an extra entry fee would be too much for tourists.

“I think the so-called “environmental fees” should be charged to owners of restaurants, shops and accommodations, whether it be a firm or an individual,” Kwon said. “After the pandemic, I see Jeju airport overcrowded with passengers, on both weekdays and weekends. You might argue that they damage the environment and litter, but if you turn the argument around, they are also the ones paying tons of money throughout their stay, everywhere they go.” Kwon added that if Jeju Island’s government still sees the need to charge an entry fee to travellers, then it should transparently and publicly reveal exactly where, when and how the fees are being used each year.

If such legislation is implemented, the island forecasts the collected fees to total some 141 billion won in the first year. As people get used to the policy, the figure will gradually increase to 154 billion won in the second year, and 167 billion in the third.

When The Korea Herald asked Jeju Special Self-Governing Province’s environment protection department about the potential spending and allocation of the collected fees, an official replied that it hopes to cover a wide range of categories, ranging from removing sea waste to conducting ecological conservation projects. The province also hopes to buy up private land in need of environmental protection, according to the official.

Yun Hyeong-joon, CEO of Jeju’s popular tourism platform KAFLIX, said that the term “entry fee” will give the wrong impression to tourists from the start. “It should be called an ‘Environmental Conservation Contribution Fee.’ If you travel to advanced countries in the world that aim for carbon neutrality, you will be charged with an environmental tax or a sanctuary fee in certain locations, which travellers find natural.”

Yun mentioned that charging a set amount for renting cars per day is unreasonable since one could rent a car for a week and drive less than 50 kilometres, while others might be on the road all the time.

“I think the idea simply came out of administrative expediency, but what we really need for the environment is to handle food waste problems and closely monitor and protect the vulnerable environment in certain tourist spots,” Yun noted.

Last year, Jeju Island attracted 13.59 million tourists, according to the Jeju Tourism Organization. In 2019, the island received its highest number of tourists, totalling 15.28 million, with 1.72 million of them being foreigners.

