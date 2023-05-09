Imran Khan arrest sparks protests across Pakistan

Hammad Azhar, an aide of Khan and a former minister in his cabinet, called for supporters to come out to the streets in a video message released by his party.

The arrest comes at a time when ordinary Pakistanis are reeling from the worst economic crisis in decades, with record-high inflation and anaemic growth. It also comes amid a dispute with the military dating to 2021.

An International Monetary Fund bailout package has been delayed for months even though foreign exchange reserves are barely enough to cover a month's imports.

Previous attempts to arrest Khan from his Lahore home resulted in heavy clashes between his supporters and law enforcement personnel.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) issued Khan's arrest warrants on May 1, according to an order seen by Reuters.

Khan's graft case is one of over 100 registered against him since he was ousted from power in a parliamentary vote in April last year. He served four of his five-year term.