Bangladesh, Myanmar brace for Cyclone Mocha

The outermost band of Cyclone Mocha reached the coast of Myanmar's Rakhine state on Sunday morning, and by afternoon the centre of the storm was expected to make landfall near Sittwe township, which was under the highest weather alert, Myanmar’s Meteorological Department said Sunday.

More than 4,000 of Sittwe's 300,000 residents have been evacuated to other cities since Friday and more than 20,000 people are sheltering in sturdy buildings such as monasteries, pagodas and schools located on the city's highlands, said Tin Nyein Oo, who is helping people in shelters in Sittwe.

Many local residents live in areas more than 3 meters above sea level, places where residents believe the storm surge cannot reach, he added.