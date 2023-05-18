Australian campaigns aim to lure back Chinese tourists

China remains a critical market for Australia, Phillipa Harrison, managing director of the government agency responsible for attracting international visitors, Tourism Australia, told China Daily. “China was our number one market in terms of both visitations and spending before the pandemic and it is great to see Chinese travellers returning to Australia.”

The agency seems confident about the future. “There is no doubt visitation levels will take time to bounce back to 2019 levels, and aviation capacity still needs to rebuild, but there are encouraging signs,” she said.

She said the latest international visitor arrivals data show that Australia welcomed more than 40,000 travellers from China during February, up from around 15,000 in the previous month.

“The numbers show Australia remains a top destination for Chinese travellers,” Harrison said.

While the pandemic had a huge impact on international travel around the globe, we are firmly focused on rebuilding our global markets — worth a combined A$1.2 billion pre-pandemic — and China is an important part of this.

Erik de Roos, South Australian Tourism Commission

Even Australia’s premier travel industry trade event, the Australian Tourism Exchange, had one word bandied about the most during its recent five-day conference: China.