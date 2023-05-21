Zelenskiy in Japan as G7 calls for rethink on the 'Global South'

The world's rich democracies are looking askance at China's heavy footprint across the developing world and worry about its sway over supply chains and critical minerals.

Some of China's lending has left developing countries "trapped in debt", US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said.

China, which has lent hundreds of billions of dollars to build infrastructure in developing countries, has called those remarks "irresponsible" and said the United States should take practical action to help developing countries.

Japan and Germany have for years been pushing for a reform of the United Nations Security Council.

Together with Brazil and India they have pressed for permanent seats.