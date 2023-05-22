Biden says he has 'flat assurance' that Ukraine won't use F-16s to go into Russia

The US leader said that he had received a "flat assurance" from Zelenskiy that he would not use Western-provided F-16 fighter jets to go into Russian territory, but could be used "wherever Russian troops are within Ukraine and the area".

He said it was "highly unlikely" the planes would be used in any Ukrainian offensive in the coming weeks, but that Ukrainian troops could need such weapons to defend themselves against Russian forces beyond their current reach.

Zelenskiy said "We will have the planes. For now, I can't say how many. It's not a secret. I don't know this myself."

At a news conference after the Group of Seven nations wrapped up their summit in Hiroshima, Biden said they had agreed to a united approach to China that called for diversifying supply chains to reduce dependence on one country, and hinted that he could speak with China's president soon.

"We're not looking to decouple from China. We're looking to de-risk and diversify our relationship with China," said Biden, adding that he expected a thaw in frosty relations with China "very shortly" after strains caused by an incident earlier this year when the United States shot down a Chinese balloon that flew over sensitive military sites.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his country will support Ukraine for as long and as much as necessary in its conflict with Russia, including the training of Ukrainian soldiers and possibly pilots.