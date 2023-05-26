Bhutan: Citizen’s well-being and happiness increase to 93.6 %

The Gross National Happiness (GNH) Survey for 2022, launched yesterday at the Centre for Bhutan and GNH Studies, unveiled an impressive finding: 93.6 % of Bhutanese report feeling happy.

This marks a significant increase compared to previous years and highlights the country’s ongoing commitment to prioritising the well-being and happiness of its citizens.

The GNH index, which measures overall happiness and well-being, registered a growth rate of 3.3 %. The index value reached 0.781, up from 0.756 in the previous assessment in 2015. The positive trend indicates an overall improvement in the population’s quality of life.

The index ranges from 0 to 1, with higher values indicating greater happiness and well-being.

Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, Bhutan’s GNH increase can be attributed to improvements in various areas, including housing, income, schooling, services, and literacy, as well as positive emotions.

However, the survey also highlighted areas of concern, as indicators related to healthy days, cultural and political participation, mental health, and adherence to Driglam Namzha (Bhutanese etiquette and dress code) showed signs of deterioration.