Releasing AI into the wild ‘like open-sourcing the Manhattan Project’: Nobel laureate Maria Ressa

Artificial intelligence (AI) is exponentially magnifying the fear, anger and hate that social media has already weaponised, journalist and Nobel laureate Maria Ressa has warned.

“If the first generative AI was (about) fear, anger and hate – weaponising those – this one now leads to weaponising intimacy,” Ressa, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2021 with Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov for standing up to authoritarian regimes, told The Straits Times on Saturday.

Ressa, who founded the Philippine online news site Rappler, was in Singapore this weekend for the New.Now.Next Media Conference organised by the Asia chapter of the Asian American Journalists Association.

It was hosted at Google’s Singapore office from Thursday to Saturday.

She said the first iteration of AI – seen in machine-learning programmes – was meant to get users addicted to scrolling through social media so that companies such as Facebook and Twitter could make more money from targeted advertisements and harvested data.

But what these programmes learnt was that lies “spread six times faster than really boring facts”, she said, adding that the algorithms that power social media platforms keep churning out lies.