Korean lunar rover developer aims for first mission in 2032

While the spotlight has been shining on rockets and satellites, less attention has been paid to the sector of space robotics.

Unmanned Exploration Laboratory, a Korean startup led by a young CEO, is working relentlessly to develop lunar-roving vehicles as the country’s only player to make such a space robot.

“What we are focusing on at the moment is to develop a lunar rover that can go to the moon on the Korean rocket in 2032,” Cho Nam-suk, the 28-year-old CEO of UEL, told The Korea Herald in an interview at the startup’s office in Seoul on May 22.

He presented the three different classes of lunar rovers developed by UEL: Haetae, Scarab and Geobugi. Haetae is a mythical creature that can distinguish good and bad in Korean folklore. Geobugi means turtle in Korean.

The Haetae-class four-wheel rover was built to explore the terrain, conduct experiments, operate small-scale equipment and carry payloads with an external solar panel array to provide electricity. The Haetae-class rover has an operational range of up to 60 meters with a net weight of 8 kilograms.