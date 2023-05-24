Naver Webtoon to make English version of Toon Filter

Toon Filter is Naver Webtoon’s AI image maker, which recreates the users’ selected photos in an art style from one of the company’s 10 beloved webtoon artists, including Lee Dong-geon of “Yumi’s Cells,” 232 of “Love Revolution,” Pak Tae-jun of “Lookism,” Oh Sung-dae of “Tales of the Unusual” and more.

Ranging from images of friends and family to food and pets, different kinds of photos are eligible for the generator's webtoon-style adaptation.

According to the company, Toon Filter created almost 20 million images within a week after its release on May 12.

Though the AI art generator was only available in Korea, more than 80 Percent of its users were from overseas countries.