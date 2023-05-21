BMA links up with Incheon on smart city development, tourism
Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and South Korea’s Incheon Metropolitan have linked up to cooperate on smart city development, tourism and disaster prevention.
To address these topics Incheon Metropolitan City’s vice mayor for culture and welfare, Lee Haeng-sook, arrived in Bangkok to meet governor Chadchart Sittipunt.
The South Korean delegation was met by the governor and his deputy Tavida Kamolvej at City Hall on Friday.
In his welcome speech, Chadchart said he hoped the two cities should cooperate on smart city development, adding that the two sides could also sign a memorandum of understanding to further develop bilateral ties.
“It would be good if there is an exchange in tourism, art and culture,” he said, adding that he wants to set up a joint working team.
Chadchart added that BMA was also ready to support Incheon Metropolitan in organising events.
“We hope to see cooperation in various issues in the future,” he said.