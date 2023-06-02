Sri Lanka's president says the crisis-hit economy is on a path to recovery

The government aims to complete talks to restructure its bilateral debt with other countries by September.

"Sri Lanka's trade policies have been formulated with a strong protective system. It is the right time to lift those restrictions,'' Wickremesinghe said.

''Most systems have been formulated to discourage investors. We will change that. With that, we will create a country that will be attractive for investors.''

Analysts said with the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) having successfully dealt with the runaway inflation, it was turning its attention to growth.

The central bank raised rates by a record 950 basis points last year to tame inflation and by 100 bps on March 3 this year.

The IMF expects GDP to contract by 3% this year after a 7.8% contraction last year. The CBSL has forecast a 2% contraction in 2023.

Reuters