Seoul starts daily press briefings to address Fukushima fears

Park also reiterated that Tepco's test earlier this week did not involve the disposal of the actual wastewater.

Song Sang-keun, vice minister of the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, said in the same briefing that seafood in Korea has been proven safe for consumption in some 75,000 inspections since 2011, despite the Fukushima meltdown and the contaminated water leakage in 2013.

Song added that none of the 286 rounds of radioactivity inspections into salts produced in Korea was found to be contaminated.

But IAEA's latest report and recent findings have failed to alleviate public fear. The May report indicated that Tepco's water treatment technology showed "a high level of accuracy" and found that Tritium is the only radionuclide that had higher activity concentration -- as expected -- than the regulatory standard.

In 2013, Tokyo acknowledged the leakage of contaminated water in August 2013 after a series of denials.

The same year Seoul imposed a ban the imports from eight prefectures -- Aomori, Miyagi, Iwate, Fukushima, Ibaraki, Tochigi, Gunma and Chiba -- and requires certificates for imports from eight others -- Hokkaido, Tokyo, Kanagawa, Aichi, Mie, Ehime, Kumamoto and Kagoshima.

The import curb prompted Japan to take legal action, which was turned down by the World Trade Organization in a ruling in 2019.

Park said such restriction is "at the toughest level in the world," reiterating the government's position not to lift the ban and blaming Japan for its failure to assure Seoul of the safety of its seafood.

In the meantime, Song opposed an attempt by the main opposition party, the Democratic Party of Korea, to ram through a bill to create legal grounds for compensation for damages by fishers in Korea, saying it is premature to introduce a law when no damages have been found yet.

As to how the wastewater disposal plan for the sea was confirmed, Heo Gyun-young, a nuclear engineering professor at Kyung Hee University in charge of Korea's independent technology review on the plan, said Japan's plan to dump the wastewater at sea was the most viable option. It was more preferred to dispose of it through the air given that radioactive element becomes harder to contain once the wastewater evaporates.

Heo added that no other options back then -- including burying the wastewater into Japan's soil -- were scientifically proven.

Son Ji-hyoung

The Korea Herald

Asia News Network