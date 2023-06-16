BTS turn 10 to great acclaim (and big bucks)

BTS, short for "Bangtan Sonyeondan", which translates as "Bulletproof Boy Scouts" has become the iconic K-pop sensation of this era. The group consists of seven members: Kim Namjoon (RM), Kim Seokjin (Jin), Min Yoongi (Suga), Jung Hoseok (J-Hope), Park Jimin, Kim Taehyung (V), and Jeon Jungkook. They are considered major influencers both in the entertainment industry and in the global retail and fashion sectors.

In South Korea, the success of BTS is measured by the significant amount of revenue they generate for the country on an annual basis.

Seoul goes Purple

A significant boost to the South Korean economy across various dimensions is expected during the Festa, particularly in the tourism and retail sectors. Several prominent locations in Seoul are adorned with purple lights (the group's signature colour) to mark the occasion. These include the World Cup Stadium, Seoul City Hall, Banpo Bridge, and Namsan Seoul Tower.



Trip.com has revealed that the number of tourists expected to visit South Korea between June 12 and 25 is projected to increase by 13% compared to the previous month, marking a 4.5% increase from the previous two weeks.

Korea Times reports that HYBE, the management agency of BTS, has officially signed contracts with 13 partner companies, including hotels, department stores, airlines, fashion, and beauty products, to jointly organise events celebrating this 10th anniversary.



One of the partners, Hyundai Seoul department store, has revealed that their sales have visibly surged as a result of the Festa, with international tourists contributing to an increase in spending of 210.3%.

