Women to serve on South Korean submarines from 2024

Seven non-commissioned female officers were selected earlier this month out of a pool of 22 applicants to serve on submarines, the Navy announced Monday.

The Navy had initially planned to select four non-commissioned female officers as submarine crew members. But, due to the significant number of applicants, the Navy decided to increase the number of selections.

Last month, the Navy also chose two commissioned female officers for submarine missions from three candidates. The officers are both graduates of the Naval Academy and currently hold the rank of captain. Notably, one of the officers underwent midshipman training at the United States Naval Academy after being selected for a commissioned education course.