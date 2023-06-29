Korea opens up to more skilled workers, quota up 15-fold this year

The annual quota for the visa has been rising, from 1000 in 2020 to 1250 in 2021 and 2,000 last year. This year’s quota was originally set at 5,000, but the ministry decided to increase it further, considering deepening labour shortages.

Job vacancies in the labour-short industries reached 185,000 in the third quarter of 2021, almost doubling that of 2020, when the Covid-19 pandemic began, according to the Ministry of Employment and Labor.

The minimum years of relevant work experience required for the E-7-4 visa application will also be reduced to four years from the current five, the Justice Ministry said.

It will also work to extend the current five-month stay permit granted to foreign farm workers by up to three months, ministry officials said.

Choi Jae-hee

The Korea Herald

Asia News Network