Half million South Korean workers set for two-week nationwide strike against Yoon

The Yoon administration had proposed a plan to permit a working week of up to 69 hours while maintaining an average maximum week below 52 hours. However, after strong opposition from not only labour unions but also the country’s young people, the government backed away from the plan.

Yoon has taken a tough stance on illegal acts committed by labour unions as a wider part of his labour union reforms. Yoon has demanded trade unions boost their financial transparency while denouncing some construction unions' practices of receiving kickbacks and some labour unions' political campaigns.

The Yoon administration is now pursuing a plan to restrict rallies at night or during commuting hours, as well as those by organizations which have a record of illegal demonstrations.

“We are going on a general strike because we need to stop regressive labour reforms. The KCTU declares an all-out struggle against the Yoon government, and this 2-week strike is the first step,” KCTU Chairman Yang Kyung-soo said at a press conference.

The government plans to take strict measures against illegal acts during protests. Yoon Hee-keun, the National Police Agency Commissioner General, said, "We will guarantee the right to stage pre-reported rallies, but we will manage those outside the scope of the report as illegal acts.”

The National Police Agency plans to mobilize up to 9,300 police a day to respond to those rallies.

Lee Jaeeun

The Korea Herald

Asia News Network