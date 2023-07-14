New Soil Atlas of Asia provides a snapshot of the richness of soils

The publication was launched at the 11th plenary assembly of FAO's Global Soil Partnership in Rome where the FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu stressed the importance of the Global Soil Partnership Action Framework 2022-30, which sets out the ambitious goal of improving and maintaining the health of at least 50% of the world's soils by 2030.

"This is only possible through increased support, solidarity, and scaled-up sustainable soil management solutions," he added. As the decision-making body of the Global Soil Partnership (GSP), the GSP Plenary Assembly is where strategic decisions to boost the global soil agenda are taken.

Accurate and timely soil information is essential for informed decision-making, from the field to policy levels. The Soil Atlas of Asia serves as a comprehensive resource, drawing on state-of-the-art scientific evidence and the extensive knowledge of renowned soil experts from each participating country. The Atlas showcases the rich diversity of soils in the region through maps and photographs highlighting the importance of soil health and the threats they are currently facing.

The Soil Atlas of Asia aims to promote dialogue and collaboration among various disciplines and countries, both within and beyond the Asian region. By empowering the development of agricultural policies, consideration of soils in diverse policy sectors and offering educational resources for schools and universities, the atlas serves as a valuable tool.

It also acts as a comprehensive reference on soil governance and invites policymakers, scientists, educators, and the general public to engage and reinforce their commitment towards the sustainable management of soils.

An understanding and assessment of the current state of our soils is essential if we are to implement measures to preserve this invaluable resource and enjoy the benefits of the many services it provides. Embark on a comprehensive exploration of the diverse soils found in Asia and discover the origins of your food.

Download the Soil Atlas of Asia