At least 26 dead, over 5,500 displaced in monsoon rain in South Korea

As of 10 p.m., 17 deaths were confirmed in North Gyeongsang Province, four each in North and South Chungcheong Province and one in the administrative capital of Sejong City, according to figures from the Central Disaster and Countermeasures Headquarters at 11 p.m.

The death toll rose by four in the past five hours, as people who were reported missing in North Gyeongsang Province and North Chungcheong Province were found to have died. The number of people still missing is 10 as of the latest estimate.

Thirteen people were injured by the storms.