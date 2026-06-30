Thai gold prices open THB1,000 lower as global bullion falls

Gold prices dropped sharply by THB1,000 on Tuesday (June 30, 2026), according to the Gold Traders Association’s first announcement at the market opening at 9.07am.

The decline took prices to around THB62,650.

Prices had been announced 14 times on Monday (June 29, 2026), before ending the day down by a total of THB1,000 at around THB63,650.