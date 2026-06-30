Thai gold prices open THB1,000 lower as global bullion falls

TUESDAY, JUNE 30, 2026
|The Nation Editorial Team
Thai gold prices open THB1,000 lower as global bullion falls

Gold bars were quoted at THB62,650 per baht-weight at Tuesday’s market open, while spot gold fell below US$4,100 per ounce.

  • Thai gold prices fell by THB1,000 at the market opening on Tuesday, with the selling price for gold bars reaching approximately THB62,650 per baht-weight.
  • The domestic price drop reflects a significant downturn in global gold markets, with spot gold, US Comex, and Hong Kong gold prices all falling sharply.
  • The global decline is attributed to concerns that rising oil prices, fueled by US-Iran tensions, could pressure the US Federal Reserve to raise interest rates.

Gold prices dropped sharply by THB1,000 on Tuesday (June 30, 2026), according to the Gold Traders Association’s first announcement at the market opening at 9.07am.

The decline took prices to around THB62,650.

Prices had been announced 14 times on Monday (June 29, 2026), before ending the day down by a total of THB1,000 at around THB63,650.

Gold price check

  • Domestic 96.5% gold prices on Tuesday (June 30, 2026), first announcement:
  • Gold ornaments: selling price THB63,450 per baht-weight; tax base THB61,200.92 per baht-weight.
  • Gold bars: selling price THB62,650 per baht-weight; buying price THB62,450 per baht-weight.

Domestic 96.5% gold prices on Monday (June 29, 2026), 14th and final announcement:

  • Gold ornaments: selling price THB64,450 per baht-weight; tax base THB61,125.68 per baht-weight.
  • Gold bars: selling price THB63,650 per baht-weight; buying price THB63,450 per baht-weight.

World gold prices on June 30

Spot gold fell sharply again this morning, slipping below US$4,100 per ounce to around US$3,969 per ounce.

US Comex gold prices closed last night down US$57.40 at around US$4,038.90 per ounce.

The fall came under pressure from renewed tensions between the United States and Iran, which pushed oil prices higher, raising concerns that inflation could rebound and pressure the US Federal Reserve (Fed) to raise interest rates.

Hong Kong gold prices opened this morning down sharply by HK$675 to around HK$37,310.

The Nation Editorial Team

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