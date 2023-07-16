7 dead, 9 injured in the submerged South Korean underpass

The first death was reported shortly after the tunnel became flooded Saturday.

Also on Sunday, a vehicle was found 50 meters away from the underpass entrance, but no passenger was found.

The Gungpyeong 2 underpass became submerged at around 8:40 a.m. Saturday as a nearby river bank collapsed due to heavy downpours. Water flooded into the underpass within minutes, and about 15 vehicles including a public bus became trapped in the four-lane tunnel. The exact number of people who were inside the underpass tunnel is still unclear.