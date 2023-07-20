Opposition names its alliance ‘INDIA’ to take NDA in India 2024 polls

Addressing the press conference, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the fight was not between two alliances standing on opposite ends of the political spectrum but a fight to defend “the idea of India”. “The idea of India is under attack today. The idea of an inclusive India is being attacked by the ideology of the BJP,” he added.

“The fight is against BJP and its ideology. This fight is between India and Narendra Modi,” he elaborated.

“This fight is not between two political formations, but to defend the idea of India. If you will see history, you will find that nobody has been able to fight the idea of India. It’s a fight between the idea of India and Narendra Modi,” the Congress leader said.

He further alleged that public wealth was being handed to a select few corporate cronies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). “Public wealth in the country is being snatched away and handed over to a select few businessmen, who are close to PM Modi and the BJP. Joblessness is rampant and the prices of essential commodities are on the rise. This is what our fight is against. It is a fight between two different and contrasting ideas of India,” Rahul added.

Meanwhile, former the Maharashtra chief minister slammed the BJP Government at the Centre saying “Their opposition is not against any party but against the dictatorship.”

Police complaint filed against India’s opposition coalition for naming alliance ‘INDIA’

Aday after they named their alliance as ‘INDIA’ (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) for the Lok Sabha polls due next year, a police complaint has been registered against the 26 Opposition parties “for improper use of the name of INDIA and for the undue influence.”

The complaint lodged at Barakhamba Police Station in Delhi raises an objection to “improper use of the name of INDIA and use of the said name for the undue influence and personation at elections.” The complainant, Dr Avinish Mishra requested necessary action against these parties.

The Opposition parties, at their meeting in Bengaluru on Tuesday, came up with the acronym “INDIA” for their alliance.

The complaint has been filed against 26 Opposition parties which include Indian National Congress (INC), All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Janta Dal (United), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Sharad Pawar.

The case has been registered under Section 2 (c) of the Emblems Act defines “name” to include any abbreviation of a name. Section 5 of the Emblems Act provides for a punishment with a fine which may extend to five hundred rupees to be imposed on any person who is found to be contravening provisions of Section 3 of the Emblems Act.

The act of the aforementioned political parties to name their alliance as ‘INDIA’ has certainly hurt the sentiments of all Indians who identify themselves as citizens of ‘INDIA’, the complaint read.

