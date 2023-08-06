80 Korean scouts to leave Jamboree over alleged sex crime by Thai man

North Jeolla Province Scout Association with 80 participants at the jamboree, including 72 teenagers, announced that they would withdraw from the camp Sunday, after "a Thai scout leader came into the women's shower room on Wednesday."

He said there were about 100 witnesses to what happened.

The Thai scout leader was given "a simple warning" by the Jamboree Committee, the Korean scout official said, adding that his association had reported the case to the local police.

"The seriousness of the case was recognized (by the police) and it was transferred to the Jeonbuk Police Agency's Women and Youth Investigation Unit," he said at a press conference at the Jamboree press centre on the campsite.