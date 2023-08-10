Typhoon Khanun to hit South Korea; flights canceled, evacuations ordered

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Wednesday, Typhoon Khanun had passed the sea southwest of Kyushu, Japan, and was 360 kilometres southeast of Seogwipo on Jeju Island at 9 a.m.

Khanun was expected to move northward after passing 120 kilometres south of Tongyeong, South Gyeongsang Province, Thursday at 3 a.m., and then make landfall some 40 kilometres northwest of Tongyeong at 9 a.m.

Khanun’s central pressure was expected to be 970 hectopascals as of 9 a.m. Thursday, with maximum wind speeds of up to 126 kilometres per hour, according to the KMA. The agency forecast that the central air pressure would decrease, but that Khanun would pick up speed, meaning the typhoon would likely grow stronger as it approaches.

Khanun is currently categorized as a "strong" typhoon, the third-highest in the five-level system used by the weather agency to classify typhoon strength, meaning that its heavy rain and wind gusts are strong enough to derail a train.